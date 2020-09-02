Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers Kept Red Sox In Game Early Against Braves

The duo helped tie the game up in the bottom of the third

Similar to the first game against the Atlanta Braves, outfielder Alex Verdugo and third basemen Rafael Devers made things happen for the Boston Red Sox.

Trailing 2-0 on Tuesday in the bottom of the third inning, Verdugo had an RBI-single to get them on the board. And stole second after a wild pitch by Theodore Anderson one batter later.

That set up Devers to tie the game with an RBI-single of his own.

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough in Boston’s eventual 10-3 loss.

But leave it to them to keep the Red Sox in it.

