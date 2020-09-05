Alex Verdugo’s Hitting Streak Snaps At Eight As Red Sox Beat Blue Jays

Alex Verdugo has been on a tear lately, but somewhat cooled down in the Boston Red Sox’s second game Friday night.

Boston took on the Toronto Blue Jays in its first doubleheader of the season. After Verdugo wasn’t able to keep his hitting streak alive after going 2-for-3 in Game 1.

Verdugo finished the night 0-for-4 with a strikeout, but the Red Sox were able to get back in the win column with a 3-2 victory over Toronto.

