Allen Robinson-Bears Drama Obviously Has NFL Twitter Thinking Patriots

Death, taxes and NFL fans thinking every star player unhappy with his current situation somehow will wind up in New England.

Receiver Allen Robinson recently scrubbed the Chicago Bears from his social media profiles, suggesting he probably wants out or something. The 27-year-old is in the final year of a three-year contract, and his recent social media activity indicates a desire for an extension.

Allen Robinson has taken the Chicago Bears out of his bio and has since deleted all of his ‘Bears’ photos on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/UC9oiLlIAh — Dave (@runbackdave) September 15, 2020

Extend extend extend @ChicagoBears — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) September 14, 2020

In the least surprising development of all time, NFL fans took to Twitter to, in their own, forecast a move to the Patriots.

Here comes the Patriots memes — Blazon (@Blazonthafutcha) September 15, 2020

Allen Robinson has $10.9 million in base salary this season that decreases each game he plays in Chicago. Very affordable. Just saying, #Patriots. https://t.co/ME4EECn3qw — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 15, 2020

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD GIVE THE PATRIOTS ALLEN ROBINSON — Spo0ky Capitãn🕸🎃 (@DomGonzo12) September 15, 2020

Only a matter of time before Allen Robinson is traded to the Patriots — Speak Up (@_SpeakU) September 15, 2020

Get Allen Robinson on the Patriots and watch they win the chip — chuck, ceo of the ceehive (@itstheceehive) September 15, 2020

I am so here for Allen Robinson joining a winning organization in 2021 and the Patriots looks like a great fit. If Cam works out and they run it back with him next year, the Pats have the cap space and have a need at WR 👀 — a healthy scratch (@CrikeMoss) September 15, 2020

Only a matter of time before Allen Robinson is traded to the Patriots — Speak Up (@_SpeakU) September 15, 2020

I'm sure that I'm the first person to suggest Allen Robinson to the Patriots. — Kent Weyrauch (@KentWeyrauch) September 15, 2020

#ChicagoBears WR Allen Robinson spotted at Boston Airport after removing all traces of the #Bears from his social media platforms. #Patriots making their move? pic.twitter.com/7DO9wn8Zcz — Sam Bloomfield (@Bloomers21) September 15, 2020

Robinson racked up 153 catches for 1,901 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Bears. He caught five balls for 74 yards Sunday in Chicago’s comeback win over the Detroit Lions. The former Jacksonville Jaguar is due $10.9 million in base salary this season, a number the Patriots easily could fit under their cap if they so desire.

There are no actual reports tying him to the Patriots — yet.

