Allen Robinson-Bears Drama Obviously Has NFL Twitter Thinking Patriots

Death, taxes and NFL fans thinking every star player unhappy with his current situation somehow will wind up in New England.
Receiver Allen Robinson recently scrubbed the Chicago Bears from his social media profiles, suggesting he probably wants out or something. The 27-year-old is in the final year of a three-year contract, and his recent social media activity indicates a desire for an extension.
In the least surprising development of all time, NFL fans took to Twitter to, in their own, forecast a move to the Patriots.
Robinson racked up 153 catches for 1,901 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Bears. He caught five balls for 74 yards Sunday in Chicago’s comeback win over the Detroit Lions. The former Jacksonville Jaguar is due $10.9 million in base salary this season, a number the Patriots easily could fit under their cap if they so desire.
There are no actual reports tying him to the Patriots — yet.
