NFL Rumors: Allen Robinson, Bears Talking Contract But Large ‘Gap’ Remains

A strange week for Allen Robinson and the Chicago Bears seeming is ending on an optimistic note.

Robinson removed the Bears from his social media profiles last week, igniting wild trade speculation surrounding the star receiver. Conflicting reports of a trade request followed, but one thing was perfectly clear: The 27-year-old wants a new contract.

And the Bears reportedly have accelerated their efforts to retain Robinson, but a deal hardly is imminent.

Check out this report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

After a tumultuous week that saw Allen Robinson delete references to his team on social media, the #Bears & the star WR resumed contract talks, sources say. There is still a significant gap to close to finish it before kickoff but the #ExtendAR movement of support gains momentum. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2020

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora added this Sunday morning:

The Bears have renewed efforts towards securing a long-term extension with top receiver Allen Robinson, league sources said, after the veteran vented some frustration last week and unfollowed teammates and Bears-related entities on social media. However, significant hurdles remained between the sides through the weekend, and if a deal is going to be completed in-season it will come next week, with this not a negotiation that will drag on indefinitely.

… The Bears are not entertaining trading Robinson, sources said, and Robinson has not requested a trade despite his frustration, contrary to a report.

Obviously, a trade will remain possible until Robinson receives a new deal. However, if you’re a fan hoping for your team to swing a deal for the star wideout, you probably shouldn’t hold your breath.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images