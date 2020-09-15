NFL Rumors: Allen Robinson Wants Contract But Hasn’t Requested Trade

There’s a situation worth monitoring in Chicago.
Bears receiver Allen Robinson recently removed all references to the team from his social media accounts, leading to rampant trade speculation (and Patriots paranoia). The 27-year-old, who is in the final year of his deal, is upset about his contract situation but has yet to request a trade, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing sources.
Here’s Pelissero’s full report:
Robinson is due $10.9 million in base salary this season.
He racked up 153 catches for 1,901 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Bears and caught five balls for 74 yards Sunday in Chicago’s comeback win over the Detroit Lions.
