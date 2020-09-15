NFL Rumors: Allen Robinson Wants Contract But Hasn’t Requested Trade

There’s a situation worth monitoring in Chicago.

Bears receiver Allen Robinson recently removed all references to the team from his social media accounts, leading to rampant trade speculation (and Patriots paranoia). The 27-year-old, who is in the final year of his deal, is upset about his contract situation but has yet to request a trade, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Here’s Pelissero’s full report:

#Bears WR Allen Robinson has removed references to the team from his social media — a reflection of his frustration over the state of talks on a new contract, sources say. No trade request as of now, and Chicago has a history of getting extensions done. Stay tuned. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JKbhKEqYoX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020

Robinson is due $10.9 million in base salary this season.