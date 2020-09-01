Alvin Kamara Rumors Have Twitter Hilariously Thinking About Patriots

It seems to take place rather often.
As soon as one NFL star is reported to be on the trading block, newly released or even in a contract dispute, many quickly begin to think about Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
Much of the same took place Tuesday, and it happened rather quickly.
It all began after news broke that the New Orleans Saints were “open to trading” running back Alvin Kamara. The 25-year-old Kamara, a Pro Bowler each of his first three seasons, is among the most highly-regarded two-way backs in the league.
So, of course, both Patriot fans and NFL enthusiasts alike were quick to weigh in. And here’s what a few had to say:
Unfortunately for those interested, they may have to pump the brakes.
The Patriots have quite a stable of running backs already with pass catching-back James White, incumbent starter Sony Michel, two-way threat Rex Burkhead, 2018 Pro Bowler Lamar Miller and second-year back Damien Harris, who could ultimately unseat Michel for the starting spot.
Essentially, New England doesn’t exactly have a need — it’s among their deepest position groups — but it still presents an interesting thought.