Alvin Kamara Rumors Have Twitter Hilariously Thinking About Patriots

It seems to take place rather often.

As soon as one NFL star is reported to be on the trading block, newly released or even in a contract dispute, many quickly begin to think about Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Much of the same took place Tuesday, and it happened rather quickly.

It all began after news broke that the New Orleans Saints were “open to trading” running back Alvin Kamara. The 25-year-old Kamara, a Pro Bowler each of his first three seasons, is among the most highly-regarded two-way backs in the league.

So, of course, both Patriot fans and NFL enthusiasts alike were quick to weigh in. And here’s what a few had to say:

“Alvin Kamara has hit the trade block”



(The Patriots have entered the chat) pic.twitter.com/wgJ4D4atHl — joe pepe (@jpep20) September 1, 2020

#Saints are making Alvin Kamara available for trade due to contract disputes



We already know what Bill is thinking



Would #Kamara to the #Patriots be fun to watch? pic.twitter.com/8zw7MafLu8 — Official Bookmaker (@bookmaker_eu) September 1, 2020

Get Alvin Kamara to the Patriots — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) September 1, 2020

I need to see @A_kamara6 and Cam Newton starting for the @Patriots this year.



Make it happen @Patriots — VISUM (@CamCzerwinski25) September 1, 2020

-78 million in cap space next season for the @Saints says "Enjoy your time in New England Alvin" @Patriots @A_kamara6 @CameronNewton — Unnamed NFL Executive (@unnamednflexec) September 1, 2020

Please don’t let Alvin Kamara end up on the patriots — Jalen Reeves 🐻 (@Jalen_Reeves_10) September 1, 2020

They can’t let the patriots get ahold of Alvin kamara it’s gon be Kevin Faulk and James white on steroids — Young OG (@30_MILLIE) September 1, 2020

Alvin Kamara about to put up 5000 yards with the Patriots https://t.co/vCRc4zoNkN — Taylor Sturm (@TSturm13) September 1, 2020

Unfortunately for those interested, they may have to pump the brakes.

The Patriots have quite a stable of running backs already with pass catching-back James White, incumbent starter Sony Michel, two-way threat Rex Burkhead, 2018 Pro Bowler Lamar Miller and second-year back Damien Harris, who could ultimately unseat Michel for the starting spot.

Essentially, New England doesn’t exactly have a need — it’s among their deepest position groups — but it still presents an interesting thought.