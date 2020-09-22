Alyssa Thomas Ruled Out After Leaving Sun’s Game 2 Vs. Aces With Injury

Alyssa Thomas was a huge part of the Connecticut Sun’s domination of the second-deeded Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal series.

But they’ll have to get it done without her for the rest of Game 2.

The forward was ruled out of the game in the first quarter after a bizarre defensive sequence resulted in an apparent shoulder injury, and the team announced she’s receiving further evaluation.

She’d played just five minutes in Game 2, scoring two points with one rebound.

Despite her absence, Connecticut held a 39-38 advantage over Vegas and WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson at halftime.

