Antonio Brown To Seahawks? Josina Anderson Sparks Buzz With Vague Tweet

The Seattle Seahawks’ offense looked sensational Sunday night against the New England Patriots behind another spectacular performance from quarterback Russell Wilson.

As such, folks on Twitter showered Wilson with praise throughout the game, which the Seahawks won 35-30 after stopping Patriots quarterback Cam Newton near the goal line on a last-second rushing attempt.

Josina Anderson, a well-known NFL reporter, took things a step further and — deliberately or not — created some buzz with a rather vague tweet regarding Wilson’s latest masterpiece and… Antonio Brown?

Imagine when AB is back from his 8-game suspension, watching them cook like this tonight… — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 21, 2020

Brown, a free agent, has been linked to the Seahawks in past rumors, so Anderson’s insinuation that AB could join Seattle’s offense isn’t completely out of nowhere.

Still, it was random enough that those who responded to the tweet started to question whether Anderson knows something we don’t.

Brown, 32, currently is serving an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The veteran wide receiver had been the subject of a league investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape.

One could argue the Seahawks, now 2-0 in wake of Sunday night’s victory over the Patriots, are doing just fine without Brown and therefore shouldn’t risk the possible residual headache of signing the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Brown looked good in his one game with the Patriots last season, though. It would be intriguing to see him catching passes from Wilson at some point in 2020.

Nevertheless, Anderson might have just been trolling us all, especially those Patriots fans who’ve long been clamoring for New England to bring back Brown to help the team’s lackluster receiving corps.

Either way, her tweet raised a few eyebrows.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images