Astros Vs. Twins Live Stream: Watch AL Wild Card Series Game 1 Online

It was far from a walk in the park, but Major League Baseball managed to make it through its 2020 regular season.

Now, it’s time for the playoffs.

The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will kick off baseball’s postseason Tuesday afternoon. The reigning American League champion Astros (29-31) finished second in the AL West, while the Twins (36-24) claimed the AL Central for a second consecutive season.

Houston will send Zack Greinke to the hill for Game 1 of the best-of-three series at Target Field. Minnesota will counter with first-year Twin Kenta Maeda.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Twins Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images