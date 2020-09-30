Astros Vs. Twins Live Stream: Watch AL Wild Card Series Game 2 Online

And just like that, the Minnesota Twins’ backs are against the wall.
The Houston Astros beat the Twins on Tuesday in Game 1 of their American League Wild Card series, meaning the ‘Stros are just one more victory away from claiming the best-of-three set at Target Field.
Game 2 will take place Wednesday afternoon, with Jose Urquidy set to get the ball for Houston opposite Jose Berrios.
Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Twins Game 2 online and on TV:
When: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 1:08 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live Stream: WatchESPN