Avalanche Vs. Stars Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

The Avalanche long have been considered one of the favorites to reach, or even win, the Stanley Cup Final.

But they’ll have to pull the proverbial rabbit of a hat once again if they even want to reach the conference final.

After going down 3-1 in their best-of-seven second-round series with the Dallas Stars, Colorado stayed alive for one more game with a Game 5 victory. Now, the Avs are looking to force a decisive Game 7 when they meet the Stars on Wednesday night for Game 6 in the Edmonton bubble.

Here’s how to watch Avalanche vs. Stars Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live