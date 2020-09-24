Bam Adebayo Injury: Here’s Latest Update On Heat Forward’s Wrist

The Miami Heat experienced an injury scare in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

But as it turns out, the severity of the situation appears to be very minor.

Bam Adebayo appeared to hurt his wrist late in the fourth quarter of the Heat’s win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. After tangling up with Daniel Theis under the basket on a Jimmy Butler free-throw attempt, Adebayo began to favor his wrist and was noticeably letting his arm dangle throughout the remainder of the game. The first-year All-Star, however, stayed in and finished the contest.

After the game, Adebayo provided the backstory on the injury and confidently declared his status for Game 5.

Ok. The Bam story. He got dinged up in Game 3, got it aggravated tonight, he will get treatment, sources tell AP that he is fine and is playing Friday. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 24, 2020

That’s obviously great news for the Heat, who can finish off the Celtics and advance to the NBA Finals on Friday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

