Bam Adebayo Offers Harsh Assessment Of His Performance In Celtics-Heat Game 5

The Miami Heat probably wouldn’t have a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals without Bam Adebayo.

But Game 5 wasn’t exactly his Mona Lisa.

The Heat big man had 13 points with eight rebounds in Boston’s 121-108 victory, but he was, by comparison, a puddle in the defensive end. The C’s big men of Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis went to work, providing a spark for Boston.

Adebayo didn’t mince words about his performance.

“I played like (expletive),” Adebayo said after the game, via ESPN. “Bottom line. I put that game on me. It’s not my teammates’ fault, it’s not my coaches’ fault, it’s me. … I missed too many shots I should have made. Put that one on me.”

Adebayo will have a chance to redeem himself in Game 6 on Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images