Bayern Vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch UEFA Super Cup Online

UEFA will award its first major trophy of the 2020-21 season Thursday just after Bayern Munich meets Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup. The matchup pits the Bayern, the winner of last season’s UEFA Champions League, against a Sevilla side that won the UEFA Europa League.

Bayern presumably is the favorite to win the UEFA Super Cup for the first time since 2013. Sevilla has lost the Super Cup three times 2014 and hopes its fourth time will prove to a be a charm.

Here’s how to watch Bayern versus Sevilla:

When: Thursday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network; TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | Univision NOW

