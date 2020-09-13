Bears vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The first full-slate Sunday of the 2020 NFL season is upon us.

With that, two NFC North teams that struggled last season get to start fresh, beginning with a divisional battle in Week 1.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford returns after sitting out half of last season for the Detroit Lions, who went 3-12-1. The Chicago Bears finished one seed higher in the division at third with an 8-8 record.

Here’s how to tune in to Bears vs. Lions:

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV–free trial

Thumnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images