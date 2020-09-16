Bears WR Allen Robinson Kinda-Sorta Throws Cold Water On Trade Rumors

Allen Robinson attempted to clear the air Wednesday afternoon.

The Chicago Bears receiver, by his own agent’s admission upset over his contract situation, recently scrubbed the team from his social media accounts. In the days since, there have been conflicting reports over whether Robinson, 27 and in the final year of his current deal, has requested a trade.

Robinson and Bears head coach Matt Nagy both addressed the situation Wednesday during a video conference call with reporters, and both kinda-sorta implied things are being blown out of proportion.

Bears Insider’s Sean Hammond tweeted a few of the noteworthy quotes.

Here’s one from Nagy:

#Bears coach Matt Nagy on Allen Robinson: "Our players all realize the history that we have here in regards to taking care of guys. It was a really, really good talk that Allen and I had." — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 16, 2020

And here are a few from Robinson:

#Bears WR Allen Robinson: "We had a very good, spirited conversation. Coach Nagy’s my guy. I’ve enjoyed playing with him." https://t.co/eqBBgARDeo — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 16, 2020

#Bears WR Allen Robinson:



"That’s things that are personal, I’ll keep to myself. But at the same time, we do put our bodies on the line each and every week. But at the end of the day, playing Sunday, I can compartmentalize it." #DaBears — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 16, 2020

#Bears WR Allen Robinson when asked if he expects to end the season with the Bears:



"You know, yeah, I would say so." — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 16, 2020

#Bears WR Allen Robinson was asked about why he scrubbed the Bears from his Instagram account.



Robinson: "I’m a passionate person. I know I may not show it on the sidelines, but the things that I believe in, I really do believe in. That’s just where that came from." #DaBears — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 16, 2020

So, should we take these remarks at face value? Maybe. Maybe not. It always is difficult to get an accurate read on these things.

Unsurprisingly, many NFL fans already are convinced Robinson somehow will land with the New England Patriots.

