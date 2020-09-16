Bears WR Allen Robinson Kinda-Sorta Throws Cold Water On Trade Rumors

Allen Robinson attempted to clear the air Wednesday afternoon.
The Chicago Bears receiver, by his own agent’s admission upset over his contract situation, recently scrubbed the team from his social media accounts. In the days since, there have been conflicting reports over whether Robinson, 27 and in the final year of his current deal, has requested a trade.
Robinson and Bears head coach Matt Nagy both addressed the situation Wednesday during a video conference call with reporters, and both kinda-sorta implied things are being blown out of proportion.
Bears Insider’s Sean Hammond tweeted a few of the noteworthy quotes.
Here’s one from Nagy:
And here are a few from Robinson:
So, should we take these remarks at face value? Maybe. Maybe not. It always is difficult to get an accurate read on these things.
Unsurprisingly, many NFL fans already are convinced Robinson somehow will land with the New England Patriots.
