Bengals Receive Brief Scare After Joe Burrow Takes Massive Hit Vs. Eagles

Well, it looks like the Cincinnati Bengals won’t have to worry about toughness as it pertains to the future of their franchise.

Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was on the receiving end of one of the more violent hits we’ve seen this season. Burrow was walloped by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson, who went high on the Bengals quarterback, prompting a bit of whiplash.

You can watch the hit here.

Jackson was flagged for roughing on the play. Burrow was shaken up but only missed one play as he was evaluated by Cincinnati’s medical staff.

The Bengals entered their Week 3 matchup the Eagles sitting at 0-2, but Burrow impressed over his first two NFL games. The LSU product threw for 509 yards with three touchdowns and only one interception.