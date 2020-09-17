Bengals Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online

The best thing about Thursday Night Football? It’s still football no matter what two teams are taking the field.

Let’s all keep that in mind as we get set to watch the 0-1 Cleveland Browns host the 0-1 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the league’s “Thursday Night Football” slate.

Will Joe Burrow get a win in his first AFC North matchup? Or will it be the former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield who bounces back from a brutal Week 1 performance?

We’ll find out soon.

Here’s how to watch Bengals vs. Browns online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Sept. 17, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images