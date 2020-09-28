Bill Belichick Blames ‘Bad Coaching’ For Patriots’ Timeout Usage Vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots had to employ some very un-Patriot-like clock management tactics during their 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

A series of botched defensive substitutions Sunday forced New England to exhaust all three of its second-half timeouts by the 12:30 mark of the fourth quarter.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who routinely stresses the importance of awareness and smart situational football, was asked about these issues Monday during an interview with WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria.”

“That’s just bad coaching, really,” Belichick replied. “I’ve got to do a better job. Just not good coaching.”

Four minutes after halftime, the Patriots called timeout after realizing they had just 10 players on the field following a long completion to Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards. Later in the third, 12 New England players took the field after a Jake Bailey kickoff, prompting another timeout.