Bill Belichick Commits To Nick Folk As Patriots Kicker Despite Misses

Nick Folk will continue to be the New England Patriots’ kicker.

We know this, because Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday, “Nick’s our kicker.”

Folk is just 1-of-3 on field goals through two games, though he has hit 6-of-6 extra points. Folk missed from 45 yards in Week 1 and 51 yards in the Patriots’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He did make a 25-yarder later in the game.

Folk’s missed kick loomed large at the end of the Patriots’ 35-30 Week 2 loss. The Patriots needed a touchdown to beat the Seahawks in the final seconds but came up short. If Folk had converted earlier in the game, perhaps New England could have won the game at the end with another field goal.

The Patriots have 2020 fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser on their practice squad. Rohrwasser, who kicked at Rhode Island and Marshall, was cut after training camp and signed to the Patriots’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

It seems Folk isn’t at risk of losing his job to Rohrwasser in the immediate future.

