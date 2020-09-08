Bill Belichick Cracks Joke About Patriots’ Emergency Quarterback

Bill Belichick has a plan in case things go awry with the Patriots’ current trio of quarterbacks.

Well, not really. But New England’s head coach on Tuesday joked about a possible option for his team’s emergency signal-caller role.

Ahead of the Patriots’ regular-season opener, Belichick was asked whether New England might stash a quarterback on the practice squad like the Philadelphia Eagles will do this season with Josh McCown. The 41-year-old will remain in his home state of Texas and likely only will be called upon in an emergency situation.

Should the Patriots ever find themselves in dire straits under center, Belichick knows he wouldn’t have to look very far to fill the void.

"We've got Scott Zolak right around the corner." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 8, 2020

Zolak, who played seven seasons with the Patriots in the 1990s, currently serves as the color analyst for the team’s radio broadcast. The 52-year-old is well past his playing days, but there’s no doubt he’s still capable of bringing high energy to the huddle.

As for New England’s actual quarterbacks, Cam Newton is set to make his Patriots debut Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images