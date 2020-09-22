Bill Belichick Hasn’t Watched Tom Brady Play With Bucs This NFL Season

The NFL just wrapped up Week 2 of the 2020 season. So, understandably, some people haven’t had the chance to check out every game to league’s had to offer.

Bill Belichick apparently is one of those people.

The New England Patriots head coach Monday said during WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” that he hasn’t seen a single game Tom Brady has played with the Buccaneers since joining Tampa Bay during the offseason.

Like, none. Never. Zero.

“I don’t watch a lot of other pro games,” Belichick said bluntly, as transcribed by WEEI.com’s Ryan Hannable. “I don’t watch a lot of college games. I watch the games that affect what we do.”

Why is that? His explanation is both simple and understandable.

“I’ve really been focused on the teams that we’re playing,” he said. “Miami was obviously a big focus for us, Seattle, there’s some other things that came up for me last week, the Raiders, they are a team that we haven’t played. Seattle is a team we haven’t played. We kind of have our hands full taking care of the things we have to take care of.”

Surprised? We’re not.

In reality, this probably has nothing to do with the relationship between Brady and Belichick. The Bucs and Pats have run on similar timelines the last couple weeks, making it difficult for either side to check the other out.

That said, we can’t wait for his first real analysis of the veteran quarterback’s performance with his new squad — whenever that might come.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images