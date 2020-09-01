Bill Belichick Subway Commercial Has Arrived, And It’s Pretty Awesome

Well, it’s finally here.
Subway on Tuesday released a new ad starring New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Fans eagerly have awaited the arrival of the commercial, which was shot in mid July.
Clocking in at exactly 30 seconds, the commercial demonstrates Belichick’s lighter side while also poking fun at his most infamous fashion choice.
Take a look:
Not bad!
Leaked photos from the set of the commercial shoot showed Belichick scarfing down a hoagie, something he doesn’t do in this ad. So, perhaps this clip is the first in a series of ads starring the NFL’s preeminent curmudgeon.