Bills Blow 28-3 Lead Vs. Rams, Twitter Had Plenty To Say About Comeback

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t the only team who blew a 28-3 lead.
The Buffalo Bills were up by that very score against the Los Angels Rams on Sunday afternoon. And Josh Allen and Co. nearly couldn’t put the visitors away.
Los Angeles scored 22 unanswered points to make it a 28-25 game before eventually taking the lead.
The Bills, fortunately for them, were able to seal the win at the end of the day thanks to a controversial pass interference call.
But Twitter had plenty to say about Buffalo losing the 25-point edge.