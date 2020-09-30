Blue Jays Vs. Rays Live Stream: Watch AL Wild Card Series Game 2 Online

The Toronto Blue Jays’ 2020 season could come to an end Wednesday night.

The young Blue Jays find themselves on the brink of elimination in their American League Wild Card series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay took Game 1 of the best-of-three set Tuesday behind a sharp outing from Blake Snell.

First-year Blue Jay Hyun-jin Ryu will take the mound for the visitors in Game 2 at Tropicana Field. Tyler Glasnow will start for the Rays in search of his first career playoff victory.

Here’s how to watch Blue Jays vs. Rays Game 2 online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 4:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images