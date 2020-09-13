Bobby Dalbec Extends Hitting Streak To Seven Games In Red Sox Win

Bobby Dalbec has shined early in his Major League Baseball career.

The slugging first baseman has smashed six home runs through his first 12 big league games and extended his hitting streak to seven as the Boston Red Sox took down the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Dalbec went 1-for-4 with a single in the series finale at Tropicana Field.

For more on his recent play, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images