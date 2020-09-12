Bobby Dalbec Has Started Career Off For Red Sox In Best Way Possible

Bobby Dalbec has impressed early on.

The 25-year-old Boston Red Sox first baseman made his Major League Baseball debut on Aug. 30 in the perfect way smashing his first first career home run in his first at-bat.

Dalbec was held hit-less over his next four games, but has been on an offensive rampage since. He enters Saturday night’s contest with the Tampa Bay Rays looking to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Over the previous six he has crushed five home runs and drove in 10 runs, while hitting an astronomical .429. Dalbec also scored seven runs over that stretch.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images