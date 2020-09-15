Why NHL Insider Believes Bruins Will Be ‘Really Interesting’ In Free Agency

The Bruins might be ready to make some noise in free agency.

Boston faces a critical offseason, as it needs to strike a delicate balance of veteran core, ascension of youth and new additions on its roster if it wants to keep a shrinking championship window open. Shortly after the Bruins fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, team general manager Don Sweeney admitted he’s “looking to make some changes,” though it’s unclear whether he envisions major or minor tweaks to the roster.

However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Monday indicated Boston could be more than just a free agency afterthought by the time the offseason concludes.

“I think Boston’s going to be really interesting,” Friedman said on Sportsnet 960’s “The Big Show,” as transcribed by NHL Watcher, a fan-run hockey Twitter account. “I think they’ve decided they need more scoring and I think they’re going to have some big decisions to make about what that’s going to mean for them. I think they’re definitely one of the teams to watch.”

Of course, Torey Krug is the biggest name Bruins fans will be monitoring ahead of the Oct. 9 start of free agency. The veteran defenseman is an unrestricted free agent, and all signs thus far indicate a departure is, at the very least, a real possibility.

Beyond Krug, the Bruins have nine fringe-to-starting-caliber NHL players eligible for either restricted or unrestricted free agency, including Zdeno Chara (UFA) and Jake DeBrusk (RFA).

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images