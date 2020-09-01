Brad Marchand Praises Zdeno Chara, Calls Defenseman ‘Icon In Boston’

The Bruins are a bit down after being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday, especially as some players’ fates come into question.

Many wonder what will happen with Zdeno Chara, who’s had an illustrious career in Boston since joining the B’s in 2006. He’s helped Boston to Stanley Cup Finals three different times in the last decade and hoisted the ultimate prize in 2011.

But the captain’s contract is up once the season concludes.

Brad Marchand, for one, didn’t mince words when discussing Chara’s impact in Beantown the last 14 years after Monday’s Game 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Yeah, he’s an icon in Boston,” Marchand said during his postgame video press conference, per a team-provided transcript, “… Who knows what’s going to happen but it’s a pleasure to go the rink with him every day and see the dedication he has to the game and has had to the game for so long. It’s difficult to do what he’s done, day in and day out. The way he prepares and the way he still cares so much and he’s one of the most, if not the most, driven person I’ve ever met. And he’s going to be a Hall of Famer. He’s one of the best defensemen, best players to every play the game. Like I said, it’s been a real honor to play with him. I obviously – we have no idea what’s going to happen but he’s an incredible teammate and captain and leader and I don’t have enough good things to say about him.”

Chara is 43, and will turn 44 in March.