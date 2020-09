Brad Marchand was incredible for the Boston Bruins throughout the postseason.

The left-winger finished the second round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning with four goals and an assist to lead the squad.

Although he was unable to score in the decisive Game 5 finale, Marchy helped the Bruins force double overtime to give then a chance to extend their season.

