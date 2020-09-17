Brad Stevens: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Is ‘Well Deserving’ Of All-NBA Nod

The NBA on Wednesday released its recipients for the league’s 2019-20 All-NBA teams, and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum made the cut.

By making the All-NBA Third Team, the 22-year-old became the youngest player in Celtics franchise history to earn the honor. And it certainly will get him paid, as a potential contract extension looms at the end of this season.

And rightfully so.

Tatum showed huge growth in his game throughout the season, and ahead of Boston’s Game 2 matchup with the Miami Heat on Thursday, coach Brad Stevens spoke to how worthy Tatum is.

“He’s had quite the season,” Stevens said, via Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal. “Jayson’s ascension as the season went on made him well deserving. He’s going to keep getting better and better.”

Tatum and the Celtics tip off against the Heat at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images