Brad Stevens Explains How Bill Belichick’s Advice Pertains To Game 6

The lessons New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick told the Boston Celtics before their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers continue to help as they proceed with the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

At least Celtics coach Brad Stevens firmly believes so.

Stevens, while speaking to the media prior to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series, explained how one message from Belichick last month has been in the forefront of Boston’s mind.

“History and experience are meaningless. It’s how you play in this minute,” Stevens recited Belichick’s advice, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang.

“I think that that’s right,” Stevens added.

The Celtics possess a 3-2 series lead over the Toronto Raptors entering Wednesday night. With a win, the Celtics would claim the best-of-seven series and thus advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images