Brad Stevens Praises Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown For Being Celtics Leaders From Day 1

Age is just a number.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may be young, at just 22 and 23 years old, respectively, but they’re making an impact in the NBA on and off the court as the Boston Celtics continue their deep playoff run.

And according to coach Brad Stevens, it’s been that way from day one, long before both players made huge jumps in their game during the 2019-20 season.

“I think obviously, (Tatum and Brown’s) own personal growth and their teammates have everything to do with it,” Stevens said in his pregame video conference with reporters, via ABC 6’s Ian Steele. “Culture is not anything that you’ve achieved traditionally or in your history. Culture is the people in the room and everybody doing their job every day as well as they can. So those guys have been leaders in that room since the moment they walked in and you know, for the most part, it’s been a pretty amazing path for both of them.”

Hopefully, the duo can lead the Celtics past the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference finals matchup Thursday evening.

