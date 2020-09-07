Brad Stevens Reveals Biggest Key To Celtics’ Success In Game 5 Vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics started their Eastern Conference Semifinals series with a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors, but that didn’t last too long.

The Raptors powered back in Games 3 and 4 to knot the series at two games apiece. The teams now find themselves in a best-of-three situation, with the first to win two games advancing to the conference finals.

Boston made critical mistakes on both sides of the ball in its back-to-back losses to Toronto, something they simply can’t do in Game 5 if they want to regain the series lead. Head coach Brad Stevens revealed what he thinks will be key to the C’s success ahead of the all-important contest.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’ve got to defend better at the start of the first and third quarters,” he said, via the team. “That’s something that we’re paying close attention to, for sure.”

Tip-off from the Walt Disney World bubble is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.