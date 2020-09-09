Brad Stevens Thinks Kemba Walker Enjoys Rallying Celtics In NBA Playoffs

Before this season, his first with the Boston Celtics, Kemba Walker had never won a playoff series to make it to the second round. But he certainly is acting like he’s been here before.

And after going up two games over Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals, only to have the Raptors tie it back up, Walker apparently was one of the players who rallied the Celtics together to prepare for their Game 5 win.

That wasn’t at all surprising for coach Brad Stevens.

“That’s a shocking headline, right? That Kemba Walker would be a great leader and pull people together when things aren’t going well,” Stevens joked Wednesday while doing a radio spot with “Zolak & Bertrand” on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

But beyond just his leadership and accountability in the playoffs, Stevens also said he believes Walker is taking it all in, thoroughly enjoying the challenges that come along with his responsibility. Even after a loss.