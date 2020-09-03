Braves Make MLB History With Players Recording Consecutive Three-Homer Games

The Atlanta Braves just accomplished something no other team has done in Major League Baseball history.

Atlanta is the first team ever to have two different players record back-to-back three-home run games, according to Elias Sports. The feat occurred during the final two games of their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Marcell Ozuna was first to do so as he hit three balls out of the park in the Braves’ 10-3 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday. Adam Duvall was next, launching three homers of his own in Wednesday’s 7-5 win.

The Braves swept the three-game set in Boston.