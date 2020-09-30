Brian Hoyer Had Great Reaction To Rex Burkhead’s Cut On Touchdown Catch

Bill Belichick was pretty fired up, too

It was the Rex Burkhead show this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Burkhead scored three touchdowns in the New England Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The running back’s first touchdown of the game arguably was his best. Burkhead hauled in a screen pass from Cam Newton before leaving Raiders safety Jonathan Abram in the dust with a nasty cut and leaping into the end zone.

The eighth-year pro’s score prompted an uncharacteristic reaction from Bill Belichick, who shuffled down the sideline and put his arms in the touchdown formation. Burkhead’s cut also inspired a great line from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

“Chris Berman’s gonna be, ‘Whoop! Whoop!’ Hoyer said on the sideline.

You can watch the reactions to Burkhead’s highlight-reel touchdown, as well as the other best sights and sounds from Raiders-Patriots in the video below.

Burkhead and the Patriots on Sunday will try to notch back-to-back wins for the first time this season. It will be a tall task, however, as the Kansas City Chiefs have looked unstoppable through three games.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

