Broncos Not Ready To Rule Von Miller Out Of 2020 Season After Ankle Injury

Von Miller’s season isn’t over just yet.

The Denver Broncos linebacker suffered an ankle injury Tuesday during practice. It originally was feared Miller would miss the entire 2020 season, which certainly would be a big blow to the Broncos and the NFL.

But Vic Fangio didn’t confirm the report of Miller’s timeline, only saying “there’s a chance” he’ll miss the year.

“There’s a chance of that,” Fangio said, via ESPN. “It’s too early to say for sure, (but) he’s definitely out for a while.”

Fangio said Miller suffered the injury on the last play Tuesday’s practice.

“It’s the whole team that has to fill the void,” he said. “It’s not (the) player that ends up playing for him, it’s not the defense, it’s not the offense, it’s not the special teams. It’s everybody.”

The Broncos open their season Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.

