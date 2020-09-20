Broncos Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers double the Denver Broncos’ season-opening woes?

The teams will play each other Sunday at Heinz Field in an NFL Week 2 game. Denver lost to the Tennessee Titans 16-14 in Week 1, while Pittsburgh topped the New York Giants 26-16.

The Steelers will go 2-0 for the first time in three years if they beat the Broncos, who are trying to avoid starting the season 0-2 for the second consecutive season.

Here’s how to watch Broncos versus Steelers:

When: Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images