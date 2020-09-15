Broncos Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The Tennessee Titans exceeded all expectations last season.

Their deep playoff run, where they eliminated the New England Patriots in the Wild Card game, ended in the AFC Championship at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champions.

But with the success of last year (9-7), the Titans certainly will have more pressure to maintain it in 2020. And they start that mission against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

The Broncos went 7-9 in 2019 but won four of five games to close out the season on a high note. Drew Lock will line up under center for Denver, but the Broncos will be without Von Miller.

Here’s how to tune in to the Titans-Broncos game:

When: Monday, September 13 at 10:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Online: fuboTV (free trial)