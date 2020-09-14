Bruce Arians Searching For Answers After Tom Brady’s Rough Bucs Debut

Tom Brady grew accustomed to Bill Belichick’s private criticism during his days (decades) with the New England Patriots.
But public criticism? Brady might not have been prepared for Bruce Arians’ way of doing things.
Arians didn’t mince words Sunday night when discussing Brady’s uneven, two-interception debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost to the New Orleans Saints. And while Arians somewhat reversed course Monday afternoon, he doubled down in other areas, to the point of sounding genuinely confused by Brady’s performance.
Check out this roundup of Arians’ comments, via The Athletic’s Rick Stroud:
Yeesh.
In all likelihood, Brady will take this challenge head-on and return to looking more like the Tom Brady fans are accustomed to seeing. Of course, it’s also possible that the Brady we saw the last two years in New England represents the new normal for the G.O.A.T.
The Bucs will return to the field next Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers.
