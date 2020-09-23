Bruce Arians Doubles Down On Assessment Of Rob Gronkowski’s Slow Start

Rob Gronkowski over the offseason came out of retirement to join the Buccaneers.

We thought you might need that reminder, as through two games of the 2020 NFL season, it’s become easy to forget Gronk is among Tom Brady’s arsenal of weapons in Tampa Bay.

Gronk is off to a slow start with the Bucs from a stats standpoint. He caught two passes on three targets for 11 yards in Tampa’s season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints and was held catchless on one target in his team’s Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians on Monday dove into Gronkowski’s lack of receiving production, explaining the team doesn’t need to lean on the five-time Pro Bowl selection as a pass-catcher. Arians doubled down on those sentiments Wednesday and noted Gronkowski no longer is the dominant offensive force he once was.

Bruce Arians on Rob Gronkowski: "We haven't had that many red-zone opportunities and I don't see him running 40 yards past people any more … We brought him in to play tight end. If that means no catches, that means no catches." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 23, 2020

Fair enough.

The Gronkowski criticism probably is overblown. The veteran tight end is past his prime, and Brady doesn’t need to be dependent on his longtime teammate. Two top-tier wideouts, a pair of solid tight ends and a loaded stable of running backs are more than plenty to work with.

Arians has been complimentary of Gronkowski’s blocking early in the season, and that undoubtedly is the best facet of the tight end’s game at this stage in his career. So as long as Gronk is doing what the Bucs expect him to do, what’s all the fuss about?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images