Bruce Arians Effusively Praises Tom Brady After Bucs’ Win Over Panthers

Turns out, Bruce Arians can criticize Tom Brady when he plays poorly, and praise him when he performs well.

Go figure!

Arians was in the news all last week for saddling the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback with some blame in a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It was a move that prompted many to criticize Arians in response to taking aim at the legendary quarterback.

But wouldn’t you know it, Arians had nothing but nice things to say about Brady Sunday afternoon following Tampa’s 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers.

“I think he has a pretty good history of (responding after a loss),” Arians said Sunday afternoon, via a team-provided transcript. This game should have never gotten to as close as it did — we let them back in. I thought he played outstanding. His leadership on the sideline was great and he put us in the right play (on) a number of different audibles. He played really, really well.”

“I don’t think there’s any doubt (Brady is going to get better),” Arians later said. “It’s going to take time and with having no preseason and all those practices we missed, we’re just growing day-by-day with Tom, the receivers and the entire offense. I think we’ll just get better and better. We’re nowhere near, I think, what we are in September, what I think we’ll be in November.”

Brady went 23-for-35 in the air for 217 yards with one touchdown and an interception in the win.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images