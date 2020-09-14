Bruce Arians Gives Honest Reaction About Tom Brady’s 2-INT Game In Bucs Debut

Tom Brady certainly isn’t getting the superstar treatment from his new coach.

And after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Season on Sunday, coach Bruce Arians was blunt in his evaluation of Brady’s performance.

Brady completed 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions, including a pick-six that extended New Orleans’ lead to 24-7 in the second quarter. The second came at the beginning of the third, on a mistimed pass to receiver Mike Evans.

And Arians put both turnovers on Brady in his postgame press conference with reporters, by multiple accounts.

Bruce Arians on Brady's pick-six: Brady threw the outlet pass instead of a screen. "Bad decision." pic.twitter.com/EznByAog0K — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 13, 2020

Bruce Arians put both interceptions on Brady. Said on that first one, Mike Evans read the coverage right but Brady did not. #Buccaneers — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 14, 2020

On Tom Brady's two interceptions, Bruce Arians says the first one was a miscommunication between Brady and Mike Evans and the second one was a bad decision. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) September 13, 2020

If Brady wanted more praise than he got in New England from Patriots coach Bill Belichick, he’s going to have to earn it from Arians.

Meanwhile, Belichick spoke glowingly of new quarterback Cam Newton in his debut.

