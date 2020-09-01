Bruce Cassidy Responds To Cedric Paquette’s Hit On Charlie McAvoy In Game 5

There were no shortage of debatable calls (or in some cases, no-calls) in the since-concluded Bruins-Lightning Eastern Conference semifinal.

And one such hit left Boston without its top defenseman briefly during its eventual 3-2 double overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

During the third period, Charlie McAvoy dashed to play a puck at the end boards, with Cedric Paquette trailing him. As McAvoy approached the boards, he was hit from behind by Paquette in a collision that could be argued was boarding.

(You can watch the hit here)

But no penalty was given, to the chagrin of the Bruins.