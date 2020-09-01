Bruce Cassidy Responds To Cedric Paquette’s Hit On Charlie McAvoy In Game 5

There were no shortage of debatable calls (or in some cases, no-calls) in the since-concluded Bruins-Lightning Eastern Conference semifinal.
And one such hit left Boston without its top defenseman briefly during its eventual 3-2 double overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
During the third period, Charlie McAvoy dashed to play a puck at the end boards, with Cedric Paquette trailing him. As McAvoy approached the boards, he was hit from behind by Paquette in a collision that could be argued was boarding.
But no penalty was given, to the chagrin of the Bruins.
“Yeah I mean we had hoped there’d be something there, but there wasn’t, so not our series to get those calls,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “But at the end of the day we did have a power play late in the game, third period, so we had an opportunity to win it on the power play, unfortunately weren’t able to generate enough. But yeah, I would hope something came up, but it didn’t. We saw that hit on (Karson) Kuhlman too the other day, nothing happened, so that’s hockey some nights.”
The Bruins’ issues in the series extended far beyond a few calls, but nevertheless getting a power play in that situation certainly would’ve boosted their chances of possibly winning the game in regulation.