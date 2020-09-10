Bruce Cassidy Reveals How He Became Bruins Fan Despite Being From Canada

Bruce Cassidy was born in Ottawa, so it probably would be safe to assume he’d be a Senators fan, right?

The problem with that is that Ottawa didn’t have an NHL team when Cassidy was growing up, and didn’t until 1992. So, just how did the Bruins head coach become a Boston fan growing up?

Cassidy, who was named the NHL’s Jack Adams Award winner Wednesday night, revealed one of his parents was a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, while the other rooted for the Montreal Canadiens.

“I was a free agent in that respect,” he said on Zoom during his press conference.

So the free agent Cassidy chose to be a fan of the Bruins. Not a bad choice, if we say so ourselves.