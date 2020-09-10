Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Reacts To Being Named Jack Adams Award Winner

Bruce Cassidy knows winning the Jack Adams Award was a family effort.

The Bruins head coach officially was named the winner Wednesday night. Boston finished the 2019-20 regular season with 100 points, the only NHL team to do so.

Cassidy revealed he found out he won when general manager Don Sweeney and president Cam Neely called him, and was quick to thank his family when asked about winning.

“You think about your family. It’s been a long road,” he said on his Zoom press conference. “Started at the bottom in Providence. Thankful for the opportunity. Fortunate to get the chance in Boston.”

The 55-year-old took over as coach of the B’s in 2017 when Claude Julien was relieved of his coaching duties in his 10th season with the club.

Since then, Cassidy has led the Bruins to the playoffs each season, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images