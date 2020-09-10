Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Wins Jack Adams Award For 2019-20 NHL Season

Bruce Cassidy may not have won the Stanley Cup this year, but he still earned some hardware.

The Boston Bruins head coach was named the Jack Adams Award winner for the 2019-20 NHL season. The award is given annually to the coach who has contributed the most to his team’s success as voted on by the National Hockey League Broadcasters Association.

Cassidy’s Bruins finished the shortened regular season with a 44-14-12 record. Boston was the only team to amass 100 points before the season was paused and eventually deemed official due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault were the other nominees.