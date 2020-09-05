Bruins’ David Krejci Wants To Keep Playing Beyond 2020-21 NHL Season

David Krejci has been with the Bruins since the 2006-07 season, and he hopes his career continues beyond 2020-21.

The Boston center’s contract is set to expire at the end of the next season, which will be Krejci’s 15th with the Black and Gold.

Of course, no one knows if he’ll continue his career in Boston beyond next season. Hell, we don’t even know when next season will begin due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the 34-year-old is going to use the next few weeks to relax before ramping up his workouts and take it from there.

“For me, I am going to take a few weeks off and then start working out and just kind of see what’s going to happen. The pandemic going on right now, we don’t know when were’ going to start,” Krejci told reporters over Zoom.

“And also we don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few months. But for me, I’m going to take a few weeks off and then start working hard. Start preparing for whatever what happens after next season will happen. But I definitely want to keep playing. With this coronavirus still around, you never know. You never know what’s going to happen the week or the week after next. I’m just going to play it season by season, I guess, and kind of make decisions after next season, what is best for me and best for my family.”

Krejci has tallied 207 goals and 479 assists over his 14 seasons with the Bruins and has been a historically good playoff player throughout his career.

