Bruins’ David Pastrnak Finished Fourth In NHL’s Hart Trophy Voting

David Pastrnak didn’t do too bad in Hart Trophy voting despite not being named a finalist.

The Boston Bruins forward finished fourth overall in voting, with teammate Brad Marchand coming in ninth. The award is given to the player most valuable to their team.

David Pastrnak was fourth in the Hart voting.



Three first-place votes.



His vote totals, 1-5:



3-12-14-43-51. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) September 21, 2020

Marchand finished ninth for the Hart.



Three votes each for fourth and fifth place. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) September 21, 2020

Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl deservedly was named the 2019-20 NHL Hart Trophy winner after racking up 110 points in the shortened season.

Pastrnak was tied for most goals with Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin with 48, while Marchand had 87 points.

